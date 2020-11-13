UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after buying an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 1,990,671 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,666,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,316,000 after buying an additional 1,175,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,682 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS opened at $13.47 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

