Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UNAM opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.11. Unico American has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

