United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $35,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.85 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

