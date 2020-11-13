United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $31.50 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

