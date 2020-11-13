Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

