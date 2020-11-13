Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $139.00 at Piper Sandler

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

UHS stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $11,302,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

