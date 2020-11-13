Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Sells $28,989.50 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UVSP. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 165,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

