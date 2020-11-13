ValuEngine Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Strong Sell

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

