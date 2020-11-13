ValuEngine Downgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Strong Sell

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

