ValuEngine Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sell

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSRM. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of SSRM opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

