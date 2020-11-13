ValuEngine Upgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Sell

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,736. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,553 shares of company stock worth $309,737.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.