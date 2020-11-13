ValuEngine Upgrades InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) to “Buy”

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

INMD opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,214,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $18,492,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 370,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in InMode by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

