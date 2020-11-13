ValuEngine Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.