ValuEngine Upgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to “Hold”

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGI. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.