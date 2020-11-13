ValuEngine Upgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) to “Hold”

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:UBP opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

