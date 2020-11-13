Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,921,000 after acquiring an additional 398,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 348,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,633,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,149,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $7,521,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $6,275,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $44.13 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $83.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

About Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

