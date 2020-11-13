Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

