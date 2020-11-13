Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

VIS opened at $159.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $165.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

