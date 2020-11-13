Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

