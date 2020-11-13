Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.