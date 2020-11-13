Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

