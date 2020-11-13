VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 165,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,864,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

