Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 119,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 110,392 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 224,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 92,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 301,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.67 and its 200-day moving average is $266.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.