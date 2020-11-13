Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWDRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.