ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $28,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

