Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.00. Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 174,236 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

About Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

