Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $40.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vontier stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

