Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

VYGR opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

