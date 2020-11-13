Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $13.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.