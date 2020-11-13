VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VSEC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $351.75 million, a PE ratio of 318.33 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in VSE by 135.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 166,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VSE during the second quarter valued at $272,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in VSE by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 221,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VSE during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

