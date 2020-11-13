Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) Head to Head Contrast

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vulcan Materials and Gold Standard Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 11 7 0 2.39 Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus target price of $138.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Gold Standard Ventures has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 64.42%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Gold Standard Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 12.60% 11.46% 5.97% Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Gold Standard Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $4.93 billion 3.74 $617.66 million $4.70 29.58 Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Standard Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Gold Standard Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

