Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

