Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Watsco by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

