Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celanese (CE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celanese (NYSE: CE):

11/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $119.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/15/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $112.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $133.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.07%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

