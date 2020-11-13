Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):

11/3/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $88.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $62.00.

10/28/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ongoing pandemic impacted Gilead’s sales for both the HCV and HIV franchises, which caused fewer healthcare provider visits and screenings. HIV sales are impacted by lower sales volume of Truvada. Meanwhile, the company lifted its annual guidance probably to account for sales from its antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19. Nevertheless, the strong performance of Biktarvy maintains a solid momentum. Gilead is seeing early signs of recovery from this impact and expects a full rebound by the second half. Increase in demand for remdesivir should boost the top line. Yescarta is picking up gradually. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the prospects of remdesivir will be hit once a vaccine is out. Stiff competition for HIV is also a concern. Estimates for Q3 are down three cents in the past year.”

9/30/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00.

9/15/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $94.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

Get Gilead Sciences Inc alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 329.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.