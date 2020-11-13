West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $289.59 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

