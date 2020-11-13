Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

WES stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 25,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

