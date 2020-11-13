WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WestRock were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in WestRock by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 383,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $38.94 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

