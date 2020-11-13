Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,031 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after buying an additional 2,486,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 1,939,784 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of WY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

