Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Set at $64.00 by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) received a $64.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 280.4% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 284,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,535,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

