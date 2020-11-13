Wi-Tron (OTCMKTS:WTRO) & Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Head to Head Analysis

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) and Wi-Tron (OTCMKTS:WTRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impinj and Wi-Tron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj $152.84 million 5.05 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -32.75 Wi-Tron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wi-Tron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impinj.

Profitability

This table compares Impinj and Wi-Tron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj -21.57% -14.90% -8.70% Wi-Tron N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Impinj and Wi-Tron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wi-Tron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Impinj currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.21%. Given Impinj’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than Wi-Tron.

Risk & Volatility

Impinj has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wi-Tron has a beta of -117.2, meaning that its share price is 11,820% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Impinj shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Impinj shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Wi-Tron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Impinj beats Wi-Tron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software offerings that include ItemSense, a system software that comprises enterprise-class RAIN deployment management, software-defined algorithms for transition detection, and APIs that enable application developers to build powerful IoT solutions. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Wi-Tron Company Profile

Wi-Tron, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling ultra linear single and multi-channel power amplifiers and broadband high-speed wireless products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raritan, NJ.

