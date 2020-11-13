Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts Sells 3,724 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $645,220.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $250,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $172.65 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $645.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.12.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.