Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at $2,220,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,285,000 after acquiring an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 4,594.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 243,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 238,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

WYND opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -324.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

