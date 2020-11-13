XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of XBiotech worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 568.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 19,332 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $386,833.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,833.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $1,018,675.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,841 shares of company stock worth $1,818,869. 30.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $564.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. XBiotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

