Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,429 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Xilinx worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.65 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

