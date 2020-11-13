XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $43.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.70 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $44.73 on Monday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $11,170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $261,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at $925,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

