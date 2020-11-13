Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YNDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Yandex stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 179.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Yandex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

