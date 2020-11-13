YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.87.

YETI stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. YETI has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $62.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $463,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,453 shares of company stock worth $4,607,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

