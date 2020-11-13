Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Insiders have sold a total of 29,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

YUM stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

