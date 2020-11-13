Zacks: Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Genpact posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

NYSE G opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

